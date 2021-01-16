formats

Afghan media accuse govt of not investigating assassinations of journalists

·

Ariana: Media support bodies in Afghanistan have accused government of not properly investigating the targeted killings of journalists adding that because of this and the high level of threats they face, some have already left the country.  “Unfortunately violence against journalists has not reduced, because government has not followed up on the cases of journalists killed,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, the head of Nai Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

