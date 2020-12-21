formats

Afghan journalist gunned down in another targeted attack

Ariana: Rahmatullah Nikzad was gunned down outside his home in Ghazni province on Monday evening, police have confirmed.
Nikzad, who did work for The Associated Press and who was the head of the province’s Journalist Union, reportedly survived a similar attack in September last year. Click here to read more (external link).

