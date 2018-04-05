Mission of Afghan Mine Removal Expert, and Struggles of 12-Year-Old Bomb Survivor

VOA News | April 5, 2018: A group that monitors landmines says more than 25,000 people have been killed or injured in landmine accidents in Afghanistan since 1978. An Afghan expert on unexploded ordinances told VOA he has made it his life’s mission to defuse the devices before they maim and kill. But as VOA’s Azizullah Popal and Zabihullah Ghazi found in this report from Afghanistan, Seraj Ahmad Afghanmal can’t save everyone from the terrible consequences of a landmine explosion. Shaista Sadat Lami narrates their story.