Tolo News: Report: “At least 100 people lose their lives in mines and unexploded ordnance explosions every month in Afghanistan.”
Afghanistan’s people are world’s second worst-hit victims of landmines and unexploded ordinance after the people of Yemen, a report by the organization Landmines Monitor has shown. Click here to read more (external link).
Afghans 2nd Highest Landmine Victims: Report
