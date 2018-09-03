Man Stabbed 2 Tourists in Amsterdam Over Insults to Prophet Mohammad – Prosecution

MOSCOW, September 3 (Sputnik) – The man, who stabbed two people at a railway station in the Netherlands on Friday, was driven by his belief that the Islamic prophet Mohammad has been repeatedly insulted in the country, the country’s Public Prosecution Service said in a statement on Monday.

The stabbing attack was reported at Amsterdam’s Central Railway Station, with the police saying that the attacker wounded two tourists before he was shot and detained by police officers. According to the Dutch authorities, the 19-year-old attacker is of Afghan origin and has a German residence permit. ”

Judging by the statements made by the accused, it is clear that the man had terrorist motives, which were his reason for coming to the country. He believes, according to his statements, that prophet Mohammad has been constantly insulted in the Netherlands,” the service said in a statement published on its official website.

According to the statement, the attacker also mentioned the name of Dutch lawmaker and leader of the far-right Party for Freedom Geert Wilders, who is known for his anti-Islamic views, and recently launched a controversial cartoon contest, which involved drawing an image depicting Mohammad and was later canceled over mass protests in Pakistan. The man has been detained for 14 days at the request of the public prosecution.



