Accused Terrorists Were So Extreme They Scared Other Anti-Muslim Bigots

HuffPost: Jurors in a federal courthouse Thursday were played recording after recording of three militia members spewing genocidal hatred of Muslims. The three men — Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen — are accused of being involved in a 2016 terrorism plot to bomb an apartment complex that housed Somali Muslim refugees and a mosque in Garden City, Kansas. In one recording played for the court Thursday, they can all be heard mapping out Muslim targets on Google Earth, dropping “pins” on a map of Garden City, each pin labeled “cockroaches.” Click here to read more (external link).