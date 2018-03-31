formats

Accused Terrorists Were So Extreme They Scared Other Anti-Muslim Bigots

· 1 Comment
Curtis Allen, 49, left, Gavin Wright, 49, and Patrick Eugene Stein, 47, are shown in booking photos from 2016 in Wichita, Kansas.

Curtis Allen, 49, left, Gavin Wright, 49, and Patrick Eugene Stein, 47, are shown in booking photos from 2016 in Wichita, Kansas.

HuffPost: Jurors in a federal courthouse Thursday were played recording after recording of three militia members spewing genocidal hatred of Muslims. The three men — Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen — are accused of being involved in a 2016 terrorism plot to bomb an apartment complex that housed Somali Muslim refugees and a mosque in Garden City, Kansas. In one recording played for the court Thursday, they can all be heard mapping out Muslim targets on Google Earth, dropping “pins” on a map of Garden City, each pin labeled “cockroaches.” Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Accused Terrorists Were So Extreme They Scared Other Anti-Muslim Bigots

  1. Well- very complex issue !
    .
    It will happen again- all due to lll-natured of the US government rogue policies and lack of civilized approach towards the world of Islam in general.
    .
    Good-Well must be restored among all faiths, otherwise, all good folks would have to pay for the sickness of extreme religious hatred by the few.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *