Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty | August 2, 2018: Dozens of Islamic State (IS) militants who surrendered to Afghan forces on July 31 have been moved to a compound in Shibirghan, in the northern province of Jowzjan, where they are now being held. RFE/RL filmed inside the compound on August 2.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

