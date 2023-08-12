The Territory of the Jihadists: Who Are the Foreign Fighters of ISIS in Afghanistan?

8am: Based on the findings of the Hasht-e Subh Daily, IS-K in Afghanistan has not only recruited local fighters but has also added a significant number of foreign fighters to its ranks. Pakistanis have consistently been considered primary leaders of IS-K and currently hold notable roles in the council of the group, which is the decision-making body for IS-K, evaluating and finalizing the leader’s decisions. Despite some Pakistani IS-K commanders being killed in Afghanistan, certain Pakistanis still operate as nominal leaders in some provinces, including Kunar and Laghman. Recently, Uzbek fighters from the Jundallah group have joined IS-K. After the assassination of their leader by the Taliban, these Uzbek militants, with around two thousand fighters, pledged allegiance to ISIS and joined its Khorasan branch to seek revenge against the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).