formats

Suicide Bomber Targets Afghan Election Headquarters

·

fireTolo News: At least two people were killed and seven more wounded in a suicide attack outside the Independent Election Commission (IEC) offices in PD9 of Kabul city on Monday morning. According to security officials, the suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying IEC staffers.  One police officer and one IEC staff member were killed in the attack, said security officials, adding that another seven people – four IEC staff members, two police officers and one civilian – were wounded. The incident happened at about 8:15am local time in PD9 in Kabul city, a spokesman for Kabul police chief confirmed. According to police, a suicide bomber on foot detonated his explosives close to the gate of the offices. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack. Click here to read more (external link).

Related Election News

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *