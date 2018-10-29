Suicide Bomber Targets Afghan Election Headquarters

Tolo News: At least two people were killed and seven more wounded in a suicide attack outside the Independent Election Commission (IEC) offices in PD9 of Kabul city on Monday morning. According to security officials, the suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying IEC staffers. One police officer and one IEC staff member were killed in the attack, said security officials, adding that another seven people – four IEC staff members, two police officers and one civilian – were wounded. The incident happened at about 8:15am local time in PD9 in Kabul city, a spokesman for Kabul police chief confirmed. According to police, a suicide bomber on foot detonated his explosives close to the gate of the offices. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack. Click here to read more (external link).

