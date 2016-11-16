Suicide Bomber Blows Up Afghan Defense Vehicle in Kabul, Killing Four







Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 16, 2016

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has blown up a vehicle carrying members of the security forces in the capital, Kabul, killing 6 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The November 16 attack in the Pul-e Mahmood Khan area near the Defense Ministry compound also wounded at least 10 people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqi said the dead and wounded included both civilians and members of security forces.

Sediqi also said that the bomber carried out the attack on foot.

The IS affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on the Internet, saying the bomber targeted intelligence service employees.

Officials said the white van targeted belonged to the country’s National Directorate of Security, the Afghan spy agency.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, saying “terrorists cannot achieve their masters’ goals by spreading fear.”

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa

