Roadside bomb kills one, wounds 20 in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Press TV

June 20, 2019

A roadside bomb targeted a pro-government militia vehicle in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, June 20, killing at least one civilian, local officials said.

Twenty people were also wounded, most of whom were civilians, a spokesman for Nangarhar Province governor, Ataullah Khogyani, said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Daesh has carried out a string of bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city. Last week, an assailant targeted a police vehicle in Jalalabad, killing at least nine people, including civilians, local officials said.

