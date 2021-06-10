Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide

Ariana: In a statement issued on Thursday Mohaqiq said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.” Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said: “People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.” Mohaqiq’s statement comes a day after Daesh militants attacked a HALO Trust camp in northern Baghlan province. Click here to read more (external link).

Related