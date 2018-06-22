Largest Ever Contingent of Afghan Commandos Presses Offensive Against Islamic State – NATO

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Sputnik) – Afghanistan has assembled its largest combined special operations mission to clear Islamic State terrorist units from villages in the nation’s eastern province of Nangarhar, NATO’s Resolute Support mission explained in a press release on Friday.

“The largest contingent of Afghan commandos ever assembled for a joint special operations mission is leading the fight to remove ISIS-K from southern Nangarhar,” the release said. “Commandos have killed almost 160 ISIS-K to-date, and have destroyed cave entrances, tunnels and structures, reducing ISIS-K safe havens.”

Since the offensive began in May, commandos have driven the Islamic State from villages in northern Nangarhar and have begun pushing south, the release added.

Taliban militants attacked a road construction company’s employees in Kandahar, killing four and abducting 20 security guards as well as 13 engineers after the group’s temporary ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday expired, local media reported on Friday.

Resolute Support (RS) is a NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

