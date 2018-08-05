Jawzjan Daesh Accused Of Committing ‘War Crimes’

Tolo News: Families from the Darzab district have accused the group of having committed crimes including rape, torture and even murder. Displaced families and victims of Daesh atrocities in the northern province of Jawzjan on Sunday called on Afghanistan’s legal and judicial institutions to bring the group to justice. About 250 Daesh fighters handed themselves over to Afghan security forces last week after a fierce battle with the Taliban. Among the fighters who surrendered were dozens of child and teenage soldiers – under the age of 18. Click here to read more (external link).

Related