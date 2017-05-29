ISIL: Target Russia

Al Jazeera: Zubair Massoud, the nephew of Ahmed Shah Massoud, is the adviser to the Afghan National Security Council. He sees the recent influx of ISIL fighters as a major threat to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. “The terrorists you see in Syria are the same individuals that are here now in Afghanistan. These are terrorists that come from different countries – from Tajikistan, from Uzbekistan, Chechnya. It’s a strategic place. They could go across the border and finally their main goal is Russia,” he says.

Related