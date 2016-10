1TV: Islamic State militant group is planning to deploy as many as 7,000 fighters in northern Afghanistan to carry out terror attacks, First Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum said Saturday. Visiting Faryab to clear the northern province from Taliban insurgents, Dostum stated that the IS fighters in north Afghanistan would include nationals of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Chechen. Click here to read more (external link).

