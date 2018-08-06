formats

IS Make ‘Nikah’ with Underage Boys in Jawzjan: Residents Claim

· 3 Comments
ISIS in Afghanistan

ISIS members in Afghanistan – photo by PBS

Ariana: Abdullah, an underage boy who was from Jawzjan’s Darzab district said that IS or Daesh militants have kidnapped and held him at their main stronghold to sexually harass him. He said, there were about 50 children who were being used as sex slaves by Daesh leaders. Some of the displaced residents of Darzab district also said that children aged between 6-18 years were sexually abused by Daesh after being transferred to their military centers. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “IS Make ‘Nikah’ with Underage Boys in Jawzjan: Residents Claim

  1. DON’T CALL
    IT
    A “NIKAH” !

    Why you cowards INSERT and print anti-islam phrases in your stupid articles in here- what you are describing, has nothing to do with LEGALLY-BINDING
    “ISLAMIC NIKAH”.
    .
    Those people who are committing those sorts of crimes, ((on children)), are not Muslims- they are, ((directly and/or indirectly)), on you “paid missions” in a coward order to perpetuate
    heinous crimes under imposed
    ANARCHIES across much
    of
    Afghanistan.
    ==••••=••===
    =======•==
    OBVIOUSLY; YOUR WRITTER IS “ABUSING” LEGAL ISLAMIC TERMS
    TO
    SLANDER ISLAM
    LAWS OF MARRIAGE.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *