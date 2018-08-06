IS Make ‘Nikah’ with Underage Boys in Jawzjan: Residents Claim

Ariana: Abdullah, an underage boy who was from Jawzjan’s Darzab district said that IS or Daesh militants have kidnapped and held him at their main stronghold to sexually harass him. He said, there were about 50 children who were being used as sex slaves by Daesh leaders. Some of the displaced residents of Darzab district also said that children aged between 6-18 years were sexually abused by Daesh after being transferred to their military centers. Click here to read more (external link).