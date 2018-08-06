IS Make ‘Nikah’ with Underage Boys in Jawzjan: Residents Claim

Ariana: Abdullah, an underage boy who was from Jawzjan’s Darzab district said that IS or Daesh militants have kidnapped and held him at their main stronghold to sexually harass him. He said, there were about 50 children who were being used as sex slaves by Daesh leaders. Some of the displaced residents of Darzab district also said that children aged between 6-18 years were sexually abused by Daesh after being transferred to their military centers. Click here to read more (external link).
DON’T CALL
IT
A “NIKAH” !
Why you cowards INSERT and print anti-islam phrases in your stupid articles in here- what you are describing, has nothing to do with LEGALLY-BINDING
“ISLAMIC NIKAH”.
.
Those people who are committing those sorts of crimes, ((on children)), are not Muslims- they are, ((directly and/or indirectly)), on you “paid missions” in a coward order to perpetuate
heinous crimes under imposed
ANARCHIES across much
of
Afghanistan.
==••••=••===
=======•==
OBVIOUSLY; YOUR WRITTER IS “ABUSING” LEGAL ISLAMIC TERMS
TO
SLANDER ISLAM
LAWS OF MARRIAGE.
Is this writer
a
Muslim ?????
=====
Obviously; not !
Why do you
hire
pseudo-journalists ?????