Iran Executes 2 Afghan Nationals Convicted for Shah Cheragh Attack

Khaama: Iran publicly executed two Afghan citizens, namely Mohammed Ramez Rashidi and Sayeed Naeem Hashimi Qatali accused of having involvement in Shah Cheragh attack that occurred in Shiraz Iran, media reported. The terrorist attack on Shah Cheraqh shrine took place on October 26, 2022, in southern Shiraz city of Iran, resulting in the death of at least 13 people and the injury of 20 others. The Islamic State (ISIS) fighters claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shah Cheragh pilgrimage site. Click here to read more (external link).