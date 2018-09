VOA News | September 18, 2018: In the face of growing threats posed by Islamic State, the Afghan government has taken extra precautions to protect Shi’ite religious minorities and their neighborhoods in the capital, Kabul. The government is relying on hundreds of civilians it armed last year to protect Shi’ite mosques in the city, as Muslims observe the death anniversary of the grandson of Islam’s prophet this week. VOA’s Haseeb Maudodi and Rahimgul Sarwan report from Kabul.