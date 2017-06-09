Daesh Militants Recruiting In Ghor Province: Officials

Tolo News: Footages obtained by Tolo news reveal that a group of fighters loyal to Daesh are training a number of young men and children in remote area in the north of Feroz Koh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan’s central regions. Ghor police confirmed the report and said the footages have been prepared in a madrassa in Dara-e-Murghab area – 60 kilometers in the north of Feroz Koh city. One of the videos show that the recruits are pledging their allegiance to Daesh. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News