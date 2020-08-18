Afghan forces kill mastermind of Nangarhar prisoner attack

Ariana: The mastermind of the Nangarhar prisoner attack was killed during an operation by the special forces, the Afghan intelligence service said. The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Tuesday it had killed a high ranking Daesh member and the mastermind of the attack on Nangarhar prisoner in which at least 30 people killed and 50 more were injured. Abdullah Orakzai the Chief Judge of ISIS-K/Daesh militant had coordinated the attack on Nangarhar prisoner, the NDS added. Click here to read more (external link).