Afghan forces kill 8 IS fighters in eastern province

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) — Afghan security forces in crackdown against militants have killed eight fighters affiliated with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group in the eastern Nangarhar province over the past two days, spokesman for provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said Tuesday.

The operation, according to the official, has covered parts of Pachiragam district during which a number of arms and ammunitions of the insurgent group have also been destroyed.

However, the statement didn’t comment on possible casualties on the government forces.

Militants loyal to IS which is active in parts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul, are yet to make comment.