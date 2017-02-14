16 IS militants killed in eastern Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A total of 16 militants loyal to Islamic State (IS) have been killed and two others injured in the eastern Nangarhar province over the past 24 hours, a spokesman for Nangarhar provincial government said Tuesday.

The operations, according to spokesman Attaullah Khogiani, covered some villages in Haska Mina and Kot districts, during which some hideouts of the IS fighters have also been destroyed.

However, the official didn’t say if there were casualties on security personnel. The IS outfit, which has been fighting in parts of Nangarhar province over the past nearly two years, is yet to make comment.

Government forces launched major operations against IS insurgents in Nangarhar province on Sunday.