Taliban to Ensure Water Rights to Iran Within a Month: Iranian Envoy

Khaama: On Friday, Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian ambassador to Kabul, issued a fresh warning to the Taliban, urging them to get water rights as soon as possible. Qomi said in a TV interview that Iran would act if it were proven that the Helmand River had sufficient water and Kabul refused to grant the neighbouring country its water rights. “If there is water and the Taliban does not allow its flow to Iran, it is full proof for Iran that the issue is the nation’s right, and it knows how it should act,” Qomi said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related