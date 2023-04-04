Iran, Taliban Discuss Release Of Iranian Nationals From Afghan Prisons

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

April 4, 2023

The Taliban government is compiling a list of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan for possible release following Tehran’s recent handover of hundreds of Afghan prisoners.

Taliban Prosecutor-General Shamsuddin Pahlawan met with Iran’s deputy ambassador to Afghanistan, Hasan Mortazavi, in Kabul on April 3 to discuss the ongoing prisoner-release efforts.

The development comes amid increased diplomatic activity between the Taliban government and Tehran.

Earlier this year, representatives of the Taliban Prosecutor-General’s Office visited Tehran, resulting in the release of 857 Afghan prisoners held in Iran, according to Iran’s semiofficial Mehr news agency.

During the follow-up meeting in Kabul, Pahlawan said that the Taliban government was reviewing the cases of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan and will soon complete a list of those suitable for release.

Those prisoners would then be handed over to Iran’s judicial authorities.

It is unclear how many Iranian nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s seizure of power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents opposed to Iran’s Shi’ite clerical establishment expressed fears that they could be targeted by the hard-line Sunni Islamist group.

The previous Afghan government had granted asylum to Iranian nationals, allowing them to live freely without fear of political persecution.

The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any government, but is engaged in efforts to increase cooperation with outside states.

The Iranian government has recently established closer relations with Kabul, including the handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban government.

In March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that it had sent diplomats to 14 countries, including Iran, as it took charge of diplomatic missions abroad.

In January, the Taliban said it was seeking international recognition of Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani.

With reporting by Mehr and AP

