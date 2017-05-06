Iran FM to discuss mutual, regional issues in Afghanistan

Press TV

May 6, 2017

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to set off for Kabul on Sunday to hold talks with senior Afghan officials.

Zarif, heading a high-ranking political delegation, would visit Kabul at the official invitation of his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

He added that the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with the Afghan foreign minister, President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and a number of other senior officials of the country.

The sides would exchange views about ways to develop Tehran-Kabul relations and the latest regional and international developments, the Iranian spokesperson said.

Back in May 2016, Ghani traveled to Tehran to join the signing of a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, India and Iran on establishing a strategic transit and transport route connecting the three countries without crossing Pakistan’s territory.