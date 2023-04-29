Iran Delegation To Visit Afghanistan Over Water Issue

Khaama: Iran and Afghanistan signed a water-sharing agreement on the Helmand River in 1973; Afghanistan would provide Iran with 22 cubic meters of water per second with the option to purchase an additional four cubic meters per second for “goodwill and brotherly relations.” according to the document. While this happened, Iranian officials claimed that the Helmand River-based Kamal Khan Dam in Nimruz province and the Kajaki Dam in Kandahar had worsened the situation. Click here to read more (external link).

Related