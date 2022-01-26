Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty to Be Implemented: Official

Tolo News: Two days after the complaint of Iran’s foreign ministry saying that Iran did not receive its share of water from Helmand River last year, officials from the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water said Iran will receive its share based on the water treaty signed by the two countries in 1973. According to the treaty, Afghanistan committed to sharing the water from the Helmand River with Iran and will supply 26 cubic meters of water per second, or 850 million cubic meters per annum. Click here to read more (external link).