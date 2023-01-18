Last two Sikh’s Holy Scriptures arrive in New Delhi from Afghanistan

Khaama: The last two holy religious scriptures of Sikhism (Saroops) of the Guru Granth Sahib arrived from Afghanistan’s Kabul in Delhi Wednesday. The two Sikh’s Holy Scriptures were carried out by three Afghan Sikhs from Kabul to New Delhi by a non-Scheduled Kam Air flight. Six Holy Scriptures were successfully flown into New Delhi on August 24, 2021, and December 10, 2021, in two groups. These were transported on a particular evacuation flight of Afghan Sikhs from Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).