Karzai Hails Surgical Strikes by India, ‘Wishes’ Afghanistan to Follow Suit

PTI: Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai on Sunday welcomed the surgical strikes by Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and said for long his country has been demanding terror sanctuaries be destroyed. “We have been saying and wishing it since so long that terror sanctuaries be eliminated, and the Indian Army has done the right thing through its surgical strike,” said Karzai. He was here to attend The Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice, 2016 program, organised by Harmony Foundation. Click here to read more (external link).