Tolo News: Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni said that India’s development work had been “very slow”, and that trade to Afghanistan was “much lower” than it should be, India’s The Hindu reported. He also said that in view of the delay over India’s plans to build a railway line connecting Chabahar port to the Afghan border at Zahedan, the Iranian government had decided to complete the railroad through its own resources by 2021. Click here to read more (external link).