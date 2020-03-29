Indian state chief calls for evacuation of Sikhs from Afghanistan

1TV: The chief minister of an Indian state on Saturday called for evacuation of stranded Sikh families from Afghanistan, following a deadly attack on a temple in Kabul.

“Dear @DrSJaishankar, there are a large number of Sikh families who want to be flown out of Afghanistan. Request you to get them airlifted at the earliest. In this moment of crisis, it’s our bounden duty to help them,” Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on urged foreign minister S Jaishankar on Twitter. Click here to read more (external link).