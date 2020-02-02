India more than doubles budget for Iran port development: Report

Press TV

February 2, 2020

India’s finance ministry has announced that budget earmarked for the country’s development work at an Iranian ocean port would double in 2020-2021 to reach nearly $14 million.

Reports in the Indian media on Sunday suggested that the budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day earlier had allocated Rs100 crore (one billion rupees) to the country’s foreign ministry for the purpose of development of Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.

The fund is more than double the amount allocated in the 2019-2020 budget which was Rs45 crore or $6.3 million, said the reports, adding that the increase in the funds had been facilitated by a recent agreement between India and the US, the country which maintains a harsh regime of sanctions against Iran.

India seeks to develop Chabahar, located on the Sea of Oman, to have an alternative trade route to the landlocked Afghanistan and further to the Central Asia region via bypassing its rival and neighbor Pakistan.

The development work, first agreed with Iran in 2003, has stumbled in recent years mainly because of American sanctions on Iran that make it difficult for Indian companies to engage in projects in Chabahar.

However, a meeting between Indian and US authorities in Washington in December ensured that India could get fresh exemptions for work in Chabahar.

Indian media reports suggested that US Department of Treasury had issued a confirmation of the special exemption from Iran sanctions for India mainly on conditions that Iran’s elite military force the IRGC would not be involved in the operations at Chabahar.

The reports said that doubling the amount of annual budget for India’s work at Chabahar would prove to Iran and Afghanistan that New Delhi is determined to develop the port despite reports over the past year suggesting that the Indians were no longer interested in the project because of the increasing American pressure.