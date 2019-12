1TV: India and Iran have agreed to accelerate Chabahar port project, Indian foreign minister has said. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the agreement was reached during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif who was visiting India. The Indian-backed Chabahar port complex on Iran’s coast along the Gulf of Oman is being developed as a transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).