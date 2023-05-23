India builds soft power in Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan

Nikkei Asia: The move not only reinforces India’s position as a key provider of essential aid to Afghanistan but also highlights New Delhi’s efforts to craft positive relations, even though it does not formally recognize the Taliban regime that seized power in August 2021. India reestablished its diplomatic presence in mid-2022 by deploying a “technical team” in the Afghan capital. Experts say the region is simply too important to leave. In addition, the latest food aid marks a geopolitically significant change in the way India supplies assistance. Click here to read more (external link).