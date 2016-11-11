Chabahar Port to Leverage Afghan-India Commercial Relations: ACCI

Tolo News: With the expansion of trade, commerce and commercial activities through Chabahar Port, the value of commercial and trade transportation between Afghanistan and India will be increased by 50 percent. But officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Friday said that currently one of the biggest problems with the port is that there is no facility to deal with large container ships in the port. They have called on the Iranian government to take the initiative and resolve the problem. Click here to read more (external link).