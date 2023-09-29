Afghanistan’s Embassy in India to remain operational, sources confirm

Khaama: Sources have assured Khaama Press News Agency on Friday that Afghanistan’s Embassy in New Delhi will continue its operations beyond September 2023. This commitment aims to support Afghan citizens and students residing in India. The sources, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the Embassy’s determination to serve the Afghan community in India. On the other hand, most Afghan citizens rushed to Afghanistan’s Embassy in New Delhi to extend their passports and documents. Click here to read more (external link).

Related