Afghan Students in India Face Risks of Imprisonment and Expulsion

8am: Hundreds of Afghan students in India are voicing their frustration over their uncertain situation. These students claim that their scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024 haven’t been extended. Despite their persistent efforts, the Taliban Ministry of Higher Education, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) have not responded. According to these students, the Indian government abruptly halted scholarships for Afghan students in the new year without providing clear reasons or details. They also criticize the behavior of ICCR officials, considering it disrespectful. On the other hand, female students, concerned about their deteriorating economic and psychological conditions, state that they are trapped in a state of limbo. They urge the Indian government to understand the circumstances of women under the Taliban’s rule and grant them scholarships to alleviate their predicament. Click here to read more (external link).