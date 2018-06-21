Will Australia Provide Justice for Afghanistan War Crimes?

Human Rights Watch: The accounts are both shocking and horribly familiar. Soldiers acting as if they were above the law assault and murder civilians in a barbaric competition to outdo each other. New recruits compelled to prove themselves by killing. The victims are not enemies in battle but the elderly, men with disabilities, a farmer on his way to buy flour – essentially anyone who can’t fight back. The accused? Members of Australia’s elite special forces, the Special Air Services (SAS). Click here to read more (external link).