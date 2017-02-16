formats

Why America’s Not ‘So Innocent’ in Afghanistan

trump_donaldMichael Hughes: Shortly after President Donald Trump drew national opprobrium for daring to suggest that the United States was not “so innocent” when it came to killing, military forces under his command – as if on cue – killed 18 noncombatants, mostly women and children, in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. This latest episode of so-called collateral damage is yet another manifestation of phenomena prevalent in Afghanistan since 2001, that being contempt for the law and lack of respect for human life – two attributes most “killers” share. Click here to read more.

