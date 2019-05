Mohammed Harun Arsalai via TRT World:¬†Trump’s effort to pardon Mathew Golsteyn, the Army Green Beret who killed an unarmed Afghan in 2010, as well as the pardon of Matthew Behenna, a soldier convicted in 2009 of murdering a released detainee in Iraq, is part of a broader campaign to obscure the reality of the US-led war in Afghanistan and shield the US military from accountability. Click here to read more (external link).