What Does John Bolton’s Appointment Mean for the ICC Investigation in Afghanistan?

Lawfare: John Bolton’s appointment as national security adviser may have the most dramatic implications for U.S. policy toward North Korea and Iran. But there’s another dimension to his elevation that deserves at least some attention. Bolton, who has been a ferocious opponent of the International Criminal Court, will likely be assuming his post just as the ICC opens its first ever investigation of United States conduct. Click here to read more (external link).
