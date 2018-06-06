Watchdog Finds Over 20,000 Civilians Killed In Nine Years

Tolo News: The Independent Human Rights Watch has found that more than 64,100 civilians were killed and wounded in wars and suicide attacks in the country in the past nine years. A new report states that 23,130 civilians were killed and 40,974 were wounded of which 52 percent were men, 18 percent were children, 7 percent women and 22 percent is unknown. Chairperson of the commission, Sima Samar, said anti-government armed militants were responsible for 69 percent of the casualties. Click here to read more (external link).
It is much more than that- and will exceed far more with the inclusion of sever injuries.
====================
===========
======
YOU GOD DAMN COWARD
INVADERS !
…
WHO IS GOING TO
PAY
FOR ALL
THOSE LOSES ?????
………… ……………… …..
Obviously, their families.
These types of enslaved commissions
are supported by the
very same same
coward invaders,
killers
and
rapists.
*GET OUT
OF
AFGHANISTAN !