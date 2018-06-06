formats

Watchdog Finds Over 20,000 Civilians Killed In Nine Years

Sima Samar

Tolo News: The Independent Human Rights Watch has found that more than 64,100 civilians were killed and wounded in wars and suicide attacks in the country in the past nine years.  A new report states that 23,130 civilians were killed and 40,974 were wounded of which 52 percent were men, 18 percent were children, 7 percent women and 22 percent is unknown. Chairperson of the commission, Sima Samar, said anti-government armed militants were responsible for 69 percent of the casualties. Click here to read more (external link).

