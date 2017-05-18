US: Improve Civilian Protection in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch: The US Defense Department should promptly adopt measures to better protect civilians in the Afghanistan armed conflict, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis. The US government is currently conducting a review of its Afghanistan strategy and support to the Afghan government in its efforts against the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and Islamic State-affiliated armed groups.“Increasing numbers of civilian deaths and injuries from US airstrikes in Afghanistan raise concerns that the procedures for vetting airstrikes are inadequate,” said Brad Adams, Asia director. “The US review of its Afghan strategy is a crucial opportunity for adopting changes to minimize civilian casualties.” Click here to read more (external link).