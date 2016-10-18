UNAMA Calls For Respect Of Human Rights In Afghanistan

Tolo News: The fundamental human rights of all Afghans must be respected, including the rights of religious and ethnic communities, UNAMA said in a Human Rights special report on the 23 July attack in Kabul that killed 85 civilians and injured more than four hundred. The report, released on Tuesday, entitled “Attack on a Peaceful Demonstration in Kabul, 23 July 2016,” reviews the challenging context of the demonstration, the planning and preparedness of Afghan Security Forces, their behavior during the demonstration and immediate response to the attack and its aftermath. Click here to read more (external link).

Related