UK War Crime Revelations in Afghanistan Expose Justice Failings

HRW: A senior UK commander in 2011 feared a British military unit in Afghanistan had a “deliberate policy” of killing Afghan men, even when “they did not pose a threat” – which the commander called “indefensible behaviour” that “could be criminal.” Nine years later, the UK government is doing its best to ensure it is almost impossible to prosecute such crimes. Despite a history of championing the laws of war, the United Kingdom has repeatedly failed to prosecute its own personnel when they commit war crimes. Click here to read more (external link).

