UK Begins Probe into Claims of Unlawful Killings by its Troops in Afghanistan

Khaama: The investigation into claims of unlawful killing by UK soldiers is about to get underway. As the investigation begins on Wednesday, Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, the chair of the inquiry, is anticipated to request documentation of criminal activities in the war-torn country between 2010 and 2013. During his opening remarks, Cave is anticipated to call anyone with pertinent information to come forward. During a six-month deployment to the southern Afghan province of Helmand from November 2010 to May 2011, one SAS unit shot and killed 54 civilians in suspicious circumstances, according to the BBC’s Panorama program investigation. Click here to read more (external link).