U.S. Navy SEALs Get Afghanistan Detainee Abuse Charges Dropped

August 8, 2019

The U.S. Navy dismissed charges on August 6 against four SEALs accused of abusing detainees in Afghanistan seven years ago, AP reported.

The four SEALs — Lieutenant Jason Webb, Chief Petty Officers David Swarts and Xavier Silva, and Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel D’Ambrosio — were accused of abusing bound prisoners alongside Afghan local police.

Evidence in the seven-year case had “degraded” and convictions were no longer likely, military prosecutors told Navy Region Southwest commander Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Initially, Swarts, Silva, and D’Ambrosio received nonjudicial, administrative punishment.

But after a 2015 New York Times story alleged a cover-up, the Navy reexamined the case and pressed charges in January 2017.

The dropped charges come amid turmoil in the Navy after a failed prosecution last month of another case involving SEALs in Iraq on suspicion of committing war crimes.

Based on reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune and AP

