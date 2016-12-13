Trying times for the ICC in Afghanistan

Asia Times: In its 2016 annual report, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said there is “reasonable basis to believe that, at a minimum,” US forces subjected at least 61 persons in Afghanistan to “war crimes of torture and related ill-treatment” and another 27 at CIA detention facilities in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania and Lithuania to “torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity and/or rape” in the 2003-04 period, although allegedly continuing in some cases until 2014. According to the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor (OTP), the “alleged crimes were not the abuses of a few isolated individuals” but a “part of approved interrogation techniques”; i.e. they were part of policy. Click here to read more (external link).