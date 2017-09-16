Trump Mulls Unleashing CIA’s Lawless Drone Program on Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: The United States is not satisfied with simply intensifying airstrikes and loosening rules of engagements to terrorize the Afghan population because now it appears the White House is tempted to launch a CIA-run covert drone war. “The C.I.A. is pushing for expanded powers to carry out covert drone strikes in Afghanistan and other active war zones, a proposal that the White House appears to favor despite the misgivings of some at the Pentagon,” the New York Times reported on September 15. “If approved by President Trump, it would mark the first time the C.I.A. has had such powers in Afghanistan.” Click here to read more.